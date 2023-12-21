F1 veteran talks up potential Audi switch as HUGE Verstappen 'advantage' revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

Cal Gaunt

Thursday 21 December 2023 23:57

Nico Hulkenberg appears open to exploring opportunities with other F1 teams, with the intriguing prospect of potentially joining the new Sauber-Audi venture seemingly catching his attention.

Huge Verstappen 'advantage' revealed in on-board footage

René Arnoux, a seasoned seven-time F1 grands prix winner, has delved into the intricacies of Max Verstappen's prowess behind the wheel and believes he has a unique advantage over the rest of the grid.

Wolff shares major Mercedes optimism for 2024 F1 season

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has said he is ‘super excited’ for the first race of the 2024 season in Bahrain.

F1 star Piastri sparks intense debate with latest social media post

Oscar Piastri has sparked an intense debate on social media after he asked fans what their go-to Christmas film was.

Vasseur makes huge F1 driver claim over Andretti entry

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has stressed the importance of American drivers in Formula 1 over the addition of another American team.

