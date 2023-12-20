F1 News Today: Ferrari contract BOMBSHELL bemuses chief as Verstappen throws shade at Hamilton film
F1 News
F1 News Today: Ferrari contract BOMBSHELL bemuses chief as Verstappen throws shade at Hamilton film
Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Fred Vasseur has admitted that he had expected Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to have signed a new deal before the end of the year.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen issues brutal response to Hamilton and Pitt F1 movie
Max Verstappen has given his thoughts on the new upcoming F1 movie featuring Hollywood star Brad Pitt.
➡️ READ MORE
McLaren boss expresses 'big concerns' over rival alliance
McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown has said that he has ‘big concerns’ over the alliance between Red Bull and AlphaTauri.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton reveals 'dream' ambition before retirement
Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he is determined to get the South African Grand Prix back on the F1 calendar before he retires.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 chief reveals 2024 car will undergo radical design change
Alpine Formula 1 technical director Matt Harman has revealed that the team's car for 2024 will be 'completely new, front-to-back'.
➡️ READ MORE