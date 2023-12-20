F1 News Today: Ferrari contract BOMBSHELL bemuses chief as Verstappen throws shade at Hamilton film

Cal Gaunt

Wednesday 20 December 2023 05:57

Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Fred Vasseur has admitted that he had expected Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to have signed a new deal before the end of the year.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen issues brutal response to Hamilton and Pitt F1 movie

Max Verstappen has given his thoughts on the new upcoming F1 movie featuring Hollywood star Brad Pitt.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren boss expresses 'big concerns' over rival alliance

McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown has said that he has ‘big concerns’ over the alliance between Red Bull and AlphaTauri.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton reveals 'dream' ambition before retirement

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he is determined to get the South African Grand Prix back on the F1 calendar before he retires.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 chief reveals 2024 car will undergo radical design change

Alpine Formula 1 technical director Matt Harman has revealed that the team's car for 2024 will be 'completely new, front-to-back'.

➡️ READ MORE