FIA reveal new look F1 cars as drivers embroiled in FURIOUS row - GPFans F1 Recap

Cal Gaunt

Wednesday 13 December 2023 23:57

The FIA plans to have smaller, slower and lighter cars when the 2026 Formula 1 regulations arrive in just over two years' time.

Verstappen watches on as F1 stars have big ARGUMENT in airport

David Coulthard has revealed that he once got into a heated argument with Nico Rosberg in front of Max Verstappen in a French airport.

F1 team turns to Zidane for answers after 2023 campaign

Alpine have turned to French football legend Zinedine Zidane for answers as they debrief their 2023 campaign.

F1 driver failed by 'sh**house on wheels' claims race ace

Dutch racing driver Tim Coronel has suggested that Nyck de Vries was not given a fair chance in Formula 1 as he had to drive a 'sh**house on wheels'.

Eurovision star and celebrity DJ put BIZARRE spin on F1 theme tune

Former Formula 1 driver and Sky Sports pundit Karun Chandhok has posted a video on X showing the surreal moment Sam Ryder and Greg James sang along with F1's title music.

