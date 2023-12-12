Horner SLAMS Mercedes decision-making as Norris left 'WOUNDED' by rival - GPFans F1 Recap

Cal Gaunt

Tuesday 12 December 2023 23:57

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has said that Mercedes 'f***ed up' their strategy at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, leading to Max Verstappen claiming his first world championship title.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 pundit claims Norris left 'mortally wounded' by rival

Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle believes Lando Norris achieved an 'outstanding level' in the 2023 F1 season, particularly with the competitive edge brought by his new team-mate Oscar Piastri - but the Brit will be 'mortally wounded' after Piastri's maiden victory in the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race.

➡️ READ MORE

Button blushes over 'LOOKALIKE' in viral social post

Jenson Button has responded to a post on X which seemed to compare his looks to those of new McLaren Formula E driver Sam Bird.

➡️ READ MORE

Alonso reveals critical racing element F1 'MUST' champion

Fernando Alonso has stressed the importance for Formula 1 to champion the ethos of clean driving if upcoming generations are to flourish within the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team reveal MAJOR upgrades as car overhauled ahead of 2024

Alpine, who operate under the Renault umbrella, are actively devising a strategy to bridge the performance gap in their engine for the upcoming 2024 season.

➡️ READ MORE