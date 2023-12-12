Alonso reveals critical racing element F1 'MUST' champion

Cal Gaunt

Tuesday 12 December 2023 16:57

Fernando Alonso has stressed the importance for Formula 1 to champion the ethos of clean driving if upcoming generations are to flourish within the sport.

During the dazzling evening at the FIA gala in Baku, Azerbaijan, where accolades were bestowed upon not only Max Verstappen and champions from various racing classes but also Alonso.

Prior to the ceremony, F1 enthusiasts had the opportunity to cast their votes for their favourite overtake of the year and Alonso's spectacular duel with Sergio Perez during the Brazilian Grand Prix ended up earning him the prestigious 'Action of the Year' award.

Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez were involved in a thrilling battle during the Brazilian Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso wants to see F1 promote 'clean driving' further

Alonso: No contact between cars

Although absent from the gala in Baku, Alonso conveyed his gratitude for the award and hopes for the future of F1 via a video message.

“Any battle on track needs the collaboration of two [drivers],” he said.

“I think this should be an example not only for the present but also for future generations, where we must promote clean driving without any contact between cars.

“So, hopefully, see you next year with more action on track - and thanks to all the fans and the FIA.”

READ MORE: Horner SLAMS Mercedes decision-making in Abu Dhabi title decider