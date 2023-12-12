F1 News Today: Mercedes propose 2024 BANS as Alpine confirm British driver

Chris Deeley

Tuesday 12 December 2023 05:57

Mercedes Technical Director James Allison has revealed that discussions have begun to introduce a race cap for all F1 personnel, amid concerns of staff struggling to cope with the amount of races in a season.

Alpine confirm British driver will return in 2024

Alpine have announced that Abbi Pulling will participate in F1 Academy in 2024, continuing to race for Rodin Carlin in what will be her second consecutive season in the category.

Ricciardo stuns fans with shock concert act

Daniel Ricciardo has left fans in disbelief after taking to the stage at a concert alongside American country music singer Zach Byran.

FIA launch new partnership against F1 issue

The FIA have announced a new partnership with the International Esports Federation (IESF), with the aim of stamping out online abuse in sport.

Former F1 boss reveals Senna was offered 50% of historic team for FREE

