Hamilton shows out in LA wearing vintage jacket for NFL team he OWNS
Lewis Hamilton has posted videos from his post-season trip to the United States, going to watch the Denver Broncos in Los Angeles - the NFL team he became a part-owner of in 2022.
Wearing a throwback Broncos jacket, the Brit settled in for a dominant 24-7 Denver win over the home team, keeping the Colorado team in the NFL playoff picture.
The seven-time F1 world champion uploaded a three-part Instagram post, starting with a picture of him watching the game, followed by a clip of a big Chargers stop on fourth down before a video of himself, from behind, walking around the inside of SoFi Stadium.
Lewis Hamilton and the Denver Broncos
Hamilton was part of the Walton-Penner group which bought the three-time Super Bowl champion team in 2022, headed by Walmart heir Rob Walton; his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner; and her husband, Greg Penner.
"Honestly, it's such an honour and such an amazing opportunity, Hamilton said on the Jimmy Kimmel show at the time. "I remember when I was like nine years old, I used to live on an American air base for a short period of time in the UK, and that was the first time I became aware of it [NFL], and I used to play [video game] Madden.
"I've been to many Super Bowls. I've been to the first game in the UK; I'm going to miss the one this weekend unfortunately because I'm racing in Mexico.
"Melody Hobson [a fellow investor] called me and said she had this amazing opportunity and would I like to a part of it, and I jumped at it. There's a real lack of black ownership [in the NFL], and I'm pushing for diversity constantly. There's a lot of work to do and I'm really proud to be part of it."
