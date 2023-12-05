Genius design revealed for major 2023 F1 award

Tyler Rowlinson

Tuesday 5 December 2023 15:57

The design for the DHL 2023 Fastest Pit Stop Award has been unveiled, with the trophy modelled on a physical representation of a genuine sound wave from a mid-race piece of team radio.

Aspiring creator Amit Mithkar won DHL's trophy design competition after coming out on top of hundreds of entrants and saw his design come to life at the final race of the 2023 season.

The trophy acts as a physical representation of the sound wave of an actual piece of team radio, using the words 'box, box', which links F1 pit stops and DHL packages.

It was created using 100 per cent recycled material and Mithkar joined the F1 paddock in Abu Dhabi to see his innovative concept in person.

The trophy is a physical representation of a piece of team radio

The gong was unveiled for the first time at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Red Bull on top

"This kept me awake for three months!" he said after being shown his design in the flesh for the first time.

"I was super excited to see the physical version of the trophy. I have no words to describe my feelings but I'm super proud of my achievement. I want to thank everyone at DHL and Formula 1."

The DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award works similarly to the drivers' championship standings, with 25 points being awarded to the team with the fastest pit stop at each race, with 18 going to second and third receiving 15.

Red Bull were awarded the trophy for the sixth year running, finishing the season with 543 points. Ferrari came second with 468 points and third place went to McLaren with 418 points.

“Box, box!” 📦🏆



How cool is the 2023 DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award trophy?! Based on a soundwave from team radio 👀



Amit Mithkar won the DHL Trophy Design Competition and saw his design come to life in Abu Dhabi! 🙌#F1 @DHL_Motorsports pic.twitter.com/LZADInqDjy — Formula 1 (@F1) December 1, 2023

