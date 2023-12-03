Hamilton reveals most important F1 challenge as Horner gives rivals warning - GPFans Recap

Dan Ripley

Sunday 3 December 2023 23:57

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has said that his fight towards a more diverse Formula 1 is more important to him than on-track achievements.

Horner issues warning over F1 rivals closing in on Red Bull

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has said that he doesn't think his team will 'ever be able to repeat' their 2023 season.

Russell uses rival F1 teams to attack sprint weekends

Mercedes driver George Russell has said that the 'concept' of reverse grids for Formula 1 sprint races 'won't work'.

Iconic Schumacher F1 win transformed into £8,000 jewellery

The rubber from the tyre of Michael Schumacher's Monza-winning Ferrari F310 car has been made into a stunning piece of jewellery priced at £8000.

F1 teams' MULTI-MILLION dollar prize money estimates

The prize money expected to be earned from the 2023 season by F1 teams have been revealed, according to reported estimates.

