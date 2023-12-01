F1 News Today: McLaren announce Mercedes signing as 'bad reputation' claim made amid Hamilton's 2024 plea
McLaren have unveiled Monster Energy as the team's new official Formula 1 partner, a collaboration set to unfold in the 2024 season and into the future.
Pundit claims Stroll's 'bad reputation' based on one major factor
Sky Sports F1 pundit Bernie Collins has claimed that Lance Strolls negative reputation is solely attributed to the fact that his father owns Aston Martin.
Hamilton issues Mercedes plea ahead of 2024 F1 season
Mercedes' second-place finish in the constructors' championship marked an improvement on the previous year – but that hasn’t stopped Lewis Hamilton from making it immediately clear that P2 still isn’t good enough for the former world champions.
Verstappen SNUBS F1 rivals in shock break from tradition
After 22 weekends of frantic racing and the world championship honours all handed out, all the drivers who made it to Abu Dhabi to compete in the final race of the season traditionally go for dinner together to celebrate another year all wrapped up.
Kubica makes bizarre X-RATED Formula E comparison
Former Formula 1 race winner Robert Kubica has revealed that he has turned down multiple offers to race in Formula E as he believes it to be 'a bit like having sex with an inflated doll'.
