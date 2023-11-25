F1 News Today: Verstappen makes Hamilton 'EXCUSES' claim as former champ backs Mercedes

Chris Deeley

Saturday 25 November 2023 06:27

F1 superstar Max Verstappen believes fans and pundits would make excuses for Lewis Hamilton if the Brit joined the Dutchman and raced in equal machinery.

F1 champion backing Mercedes but not Hamilton for 2024

2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg has thrown his support behind Mercedes as a team for the 2024 championship.

Ferrari chief issues FIA complaint with Abu Dhabi 2021 claim

Ferrari chairman John Elkann is urging the FIA to address contentious issues in F1 more effectively, citing the recent Carlos Sainz incident at the Las Vegas Grand Prix as a prime example.

Verstappen channels Vettel instinct in 'overtake of the year'

Max Verstappen once again grabbed the headlines with an audacious move that had grabbed much attention during a chaotic second practice session for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Ricciardo unveils collective tribute to F1 veteran in heartfelt farewell

Daniel Ricciardo delivered a farewell tribute to AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost as part of a collective gesture ahead of the Formula 1 stalwart’s last outing at the head of the Red Bull junior team.

