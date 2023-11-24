Verstappen insists Hamilton would be defended by 'EXCUSES' at Red Bull

Jay Winter

Friday 24 November 2023 21:42

F1 superstar Max Verstappen believes fans and pundits would make excuses for Lewis Hamilton if the Brit joined the Dutchman and raced in equal machinery.

It was revealed on Wednesday by Red Bull team principal Christian Horner that a representative of Hamilton had approached him about the seat next to the Dutchman, before the seven-time world champion signed a new two-year contract extension with Mercedes until 2025.

Hamilton himself has denied that Horner approached him about a potential switch from Mercedes.

Verstappen has now insisted he has "nothing to prove" against Hamilton, brushing aside suggestions that beating the Mercedes driver would be a defining moment.

"But what do I need to prove?" Verstappen questioned the media.

"I've got nothing to prove, I think."

READ MORE: Unstoppable Verstappen is a MAJOR PROBLEM for F1

Lewis Hamilton's team is said to have enquired about an opening at Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen

After an intense rivalry in 2021, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have failed to keep up with Max Verstappen and Red Bull

Verstappen downplayed the anticipated hype of an intra-team rivalry, suggesting that fans and critics would conjure "excuses" regardless of the outcome.

“Then there will always be excuses if one driver is faster than the other,” he said.

“Like, 'Yeah, but he's too old now and that kind of stuff'. They always come up with something. It's the same now.

“Nowadays people say that I win too much. But if you don't win, they will say, 'The team has to do a better job'.

"There are always some stories to create to talk about something else.”

Red Bull reassurance

Retiring AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost believes Max Verstappen would beat anyone

When told that his former Toro Rosso boss Franz Tost backed his ability to outshine any team-mate, Verstappen remained self-assured.

"Well, I believe in myself, of course," asserted the three-time world champion.

"If you don't have that self-confidence, then it's better to quit."

Hamilton will be looking to claim his first win since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as F1 hosts its season finale in the UAE for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

READ MORE: Hamilton details Mercedes F1 retirement plans