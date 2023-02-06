Turkey earthquake: F1 CEO Domenicali left 'shocked' by tragedy

Ewan Gale

Monday 6 February 2023 11:41

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has been left "shocked" by the tragic earthquake that hit Turkey.

A rescue operation is underway across southern Turkey and northern Syria after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep early on Monday [February 6] morning.

Over 1000 people have been killed by the quake, with further aftershocks adding to the difficulties.

A new 7.5-magnitude tremor hit later in the morning, with an estimated minimum of 5300 people wounded.

Turkey stepped in to help F1 fulfil its calendar during the Covid-19 pandemic, with its return race is 2020 the scene for Lewis Hamilton to clinch his record-equalling seventh world title.

A statement from Domenicali read: "Turkey has a very special place in the heart of F1 with so many incredible people.

"The tragedy that has taken place there has shocked us all and we pray for the victims and the people of Turkey."

