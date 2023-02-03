F1 new teams: Would two new outfits be good for the sport?

Ewan Gale

Friday 3 February 2023 07:30

The FIA has officially opened up the application process for new teams to join F1.

Up to two teams could be selected to join the grid from 2025 after the process was launched, following the 'Expressions of Interest' process triggered by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem last month.

