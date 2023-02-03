Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2023 ©
F1 new teams: Would two new outfits be good for the sport?

F1 new teams: Would two new outfits be good for the sport?

F1 News

F1 new teams: Would two new outfits be good for the sport?

F1 new teams: Would two new outfits be good for the sport?

The FIA has officially opened up the application process for new teams to join F1.

Up to two teams could be selected to join the grid from 2025 after the process was launched, following the 'Expressions of Interest' process triggered by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem last month.

READ MORE: FIA open F1 application process for TWO new teams

So with the prospect of at least one new team entering the sport, would the increase be a good move for F1?

As ever, let us know by voting, and leave us a comment explaining who you would like to see join F1!

Would TWO new F1 teams be good for the sport?

READ MORE: February 2023: Key dates for your diary

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x