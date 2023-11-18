Verstappen slams Vegas track as Hamilton reveals rivals' struggles and Wolff to step back – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Saturday 18 November 2023 00:27

Lewis Hamilton has said that he 'had so much fun' during practice at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, despite a chaotic evening that ran into the early hours of Friday morning local time.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen SLAMS Las Vegas Grand Prix track after chaotic practice

Max Verstappen has admitted that he didn't enjoy driving around the Las Vegas Street Circuit during practice.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff reveals plans to step back from raceday management

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has unveiled his future plans, claiming he is constructing a 'structure for the future' while expressing his intention to be absent from more races.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 fans rage after being kicked out of Las Vegas GP

The Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend is anticipated to host hundreds of thousands of fans, but FP2 unfolded behind closed doors as spectators were cleared from the grandstands and fan zones before the session commenced.

➡️ READ MORE

Sainz hit with controversial PENALTY after Las Vegas Grand Prix FP1 incident

Carlos Sainz has been hit with a 10-pace grid penalty at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, following the Ferrari driver's necessity to undergo four changes due to running over a loose drain cover during FP1 on Friday.

➡️ READ MORE