WATCH LIVE: Williams 2023 season launch

Ewan Gale

Monday 6 February 2023 10:29 - Updated: 10:42

Williams will become the third team to unveil its look for the new year when launching its 2023 challenger.

The Grove-based outfit finished last in the constructors' standings last season, slipping backwards from eighth the year before.

The troubles saw Jost Capito leave his post as team principal and CEO, with former Mercedes strategy director James Vowles switching to take the helm.

Williams is hosting its launch on its dedicated website, hosted by Will Buxton with Alex Albon, Logan Sargeant and its squad of development drivers all involved.

The launch begins at 2pm UK time and can be seen here!

The new F1 season gets underway in Bahrain on March 3-5, with pre-season testing taking place at the same venue the week before.

