Hamilton admits needs for F1 time off as Brad Pitt filming CANCELLED in Las Vegas – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Friday 17 November 2023 00:27

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have offered insights into the 2024 Mercedes car developments, expressing shared optimism that the challenges faced this season will be effectively addressed in the upcoming season – with the former admitting that the season has been 'killer'.

Pitt and Hamilton film project CANCELS Las Vegas Grand Prix plans

The F1-based film involving seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has scrapped plans to film some scenes at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with stars Brad Pitt and Damson Idris only just returning to work following the conclusion of the actors' strike last week.

Verstappen slams 'clownish' Las Vegas Grand Prix opening ceremony

Max Verstappen has criticised the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, expressing the opinion that Formula 1 should move past such showy spectacles as they makes him feel like a 'clown'.

Key F1 manufacturer set for UNUSUAL change to cars

Pirelli Motorsport boss Mario Isola has said that smaller tyres are a likelihood as Formula 1 steps into a new dawn of regulations in 2026.

Verstappen names $2.3 billion distraction that could see him CRASH at Las Vegas GP

Max Verstappen has expressed concern that the $2.3 billion sphere situated in the middle of the Las Vegas Grand Prix track could be a distraction, especially if his face flashes up onto it.

