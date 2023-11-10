Red Bull to GIVE AWAY historic F1 memorabilia

Shay Rogers

Friday 10 November 2023 10:42

Red Bull are offering fans the chance to own a historic piece of their F1 history with a signed piece of their pit board up for grabs.

The Milton Keynes based outfit have put up one of the most dominant performances in F1 history, taking 19 of the 20 race victories on offer so far.

Max Verstappen is enjoying one of the most dominant seasons in F1 history

Max Verstappen is racing towards a tally that would make him the third most victorious driver ever, all while putting up the most points scored by a driver in a season.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Verstappen setup quirk which allows Red Bull to make car even faster

Sergio Perez played his part early in the season too, taking two wins and keeping Max Verstappen on his tip toes throughout the opening rounds.

Now fans have the chance to own a unique piece of the team that no one else will have – a signed piece of their pit board from the 2023 season.

Want to own a piece of 𝗧𝗛𝗘 winning moment? 👑



Enter in The Paddock now for your chance to win a pit board letter signed by Max and Checo 👇 — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) November 9, 2023

To be eligible, all you have to do is sign up to Red Bull’s ‘The Paddock’ website, where the team conduct giveaways and give exclusive access to F1.

READ MORE: Unstoppable Verstappen is a MAJOR PROBLEM for F1