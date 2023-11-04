Norris sprint pole in DOUBT as F1 star summoned to stewards

Matthew Hobkinson

Saturday 4 November 2023 16:32 - Updated: 17:00

Lando Norris faces a nervous wait to see if his pole for Saturday's sprint race is secure, after he was summoned to the stewards following the sprint shootout.

Norris put in a superb lap in SQ3 to edge Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez to claim pole for the upcoming sprint.

However, Norris must now report to the stewards for surpassing the maximum delta time, exceeding the imposed time limit between safety car lines.

Speaking after the shootout, the 23-year-old hit out at what he labelled a 'stupid' rule.

Lando Norris has been summoned to the stewards after the sprint shootout

The McLaren managed to beat both Red Bulls during a sensational SQ3

But his sprint pole could be taken away from him depending on the verdict from the stewards

"I have not even been told what it's about," he said.

"I tried to go but there were two cars ahead of me. It's just a silly rule.

"Two cars came out of the pits at a similar time when we crossed the [Safety Car] line so one has to back off. Or else you will race and it will be silly.

"When one backed off I had to back off. This rule is stupid in my eyes."

Norris will report to the stewards at 1pm local time, 4pm UK time.

