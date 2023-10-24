Cal Gaunt

Tuesday 24 October 2023 17:57 - Updated: 21:18

Pierre Gasly's preparations for the United States Grand Prix were aided by none other than boxing champion Anthony Joshua.

Joshua, a keen Formula 1 fan, was revealed as an investor in Otro Capital just before the Austin race weekend.

The company, as part of a consortium, have acquired a 24 per cent share in the French team Alpine.

He joins a notable group of investors that included Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and the Kansas City Chiefs duo Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The list also featured the four-time major golf champion Rory McIlroy, who was also in attendance at the track.

Prior to the race, Joshua actively participated by assisting in pushing the A523 car into the pits, and he was later seen on the grid testing Gasly's reactions with a couple of tennis balls.

Anthony Joshua has joined the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Rory McIlroy in investing in Alpine

Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon were both seen chatting to Anthony Joshua in Austin

Joshua: Sport about milliseconds

When asked by Martin Brundle about his pre-race prep with Gasly, Joshua explained how he can help both the Frenchman and his team-mate Esteban Ocon.

"We've been working on reaction games and quick thinking games as it's like boxing, quick thinking and reacting to the punch coming at you, it's about milliseconds.

"I'm helping them with that, but let's be honest, they already know what they're doing."

🚨 New investor alert 🚨



Great to have you with us, @anthonyjoshua on Race Day at COTA 🥊🌵#Alpine #USGP pic.twitter.com/mSJNNr1UJg — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) October 22, 2023

Brundle then asked Joshua what his role in the team would involve, to which he replied: "What we're doing here now. Sports is changing, we're crossing over, we have a great team and F1 is massive.

"Hopefully Alpine can have direct supporters and fans like myself who will be dressed head to toe in Alpine gear and it’s 'Alpeene' by the way, not 'Al-pine', and that's what I'm here to do, raise awareness for people that don't know enough about Alpine."

READ MORE: Liverpool star celebrates joining F1 'owners club' with factory tour