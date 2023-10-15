F1 chief issues 'silverware' jibe at drivers

Matthew Hobkinson

Sunday 15 October 2023 11:57

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has taken to social media to aim a tongue-in-cheek remark at Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, after the Formula 1 boss claimed silverware of his own.

Piastri and Norris have led a McLaren resurgence that now regularly sees the team finish in the top three, competing at the very front of the grid.

The young driver duo claimed their second successive double podium in Qatar last weekend, as they followed up a fine showing in Japan with another 2-3 finish at the Losail International Circuit.

There was also a McLaren 1-2 to celebrate, with Piastri claiming victory in a thrilling sprint race prior to the main event.

Oscar Piastri (L) was joined by McLaren team-mate Lando Norris (R) on the podium in Qatar

It has been smiles for the McLaren duo following their recent form

Yet Zak Brown has also got his hands on some racing silverware of his own

Non-stop trophies at McLaren

Yet Brown has now shown off his own racing skills, after he took to social media to share his success at last week's Estoril Classics Series.

"Lando and Oscar aren't the only ones delivering silverware," he wrote. "Had plenty of fun at the Estoril Classic last week as @richardadean and I took P1 in class!"

Lando and Oscar aren’t the only ones delivering silverware. 😉 Had plenty of fun at the Estoril Classic last week as @richardadean and I took P1 in class! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/OeJWB40xOD — Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) October 15, 2023

Brown will now be hoping that McLaren can keep up their fine form as they head to the upcoming US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Max Verstappen will, of course, still be the man to beat. Yet with Sergio Perez's poor form, McLaren may well hope that they can take advantage of having two cars competing against the solitary Red Bull.

