Kravitz and Horner go toe-to-toe in feisty paddock exchange as F1 pundit has last word

Matthew Hobkinson

Sunday 8 October 2023 16:57

Sky Sports pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner had a tense exchange over a commemorative t-shirt after Max Verstappen claimed his third world title.

Following Sergio Perez's crash during Saturday's sprint race, the Dutchman confirmed his spot at the top of the drivers' championship.

The 26-year-old went on to finish in P3 behind the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, with Verstappen no doubt targeting victory in Sunday's feature race to round off a triumphant weekend.

And despite the action on track providing much of the talking points, an awkward interaction between Kravitz and Horner away from the circuit has caused a stir online.

Kravitz and Horner clash

During the latest episode of Ted's Notebook, the Sky Sports pundit noticed that Horner had donned a special t-shirt in light of Verstappen's third world title.

Sky Sports pit lane reporter, Ted Kravitz

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner

Yet when Kravitz decided to bring this up with Horner, it's safe to say things got rather uncomfortable.

Kravitz said: "Have you got an extra large one for me?"

Horner then quipped back: "I think XXL we go up to so yeah, you'll be alright."

Yet rather than let the comment get to him, Kravitz proceeded to walk away from the situation before muttering: "Excellent. Good. I'll collect it later, sell it on eBay."

Whether or not Kravitz will get his hands on the t-shirt is still yet to be seen, with F1 fans no doubt keeping tabs on eBay to see if the Sky reporter's comment was merely tongue-in-cheek.

