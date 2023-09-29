Sky pundit reveals 'worrying' sign for under-fire Red Bull star

Cal Gaunt

Friday 29 September 2023 18:57

Sky F1 pundit Jolyon Palmer didn't mince his words when assessing Sergio Perez's performances in Singapore and Japan.

The Red Bull driver has recently endured a streak of disappointing results marked by costly mistakes.

At Marina Bay, Perez's overtaking attempt on Yuki Tsunoda led to a collision and forced the AlphaTauri to retire with rear-right suspension damage. Perez then collided with Alex Albon at Turn 13, earning him a five-second penalty, and dashing Albon's hopes of a points finish.

In Japan, Perez's issues resurfaced as he tried another ill-fated overtake on Kevin Magnussen at Turn 11, which ultimately saw the Haas driver finish last. This collision led to Perez's retirement before he later returned to serve another five-second penalty.

Perez has come under fire for his recent driving performances

Palmer: Perez ruining races

Palmer, in his Formula 1 website column, suggested that Perez's race craft had 'gone completely absent'.

“In Singapore, Perez knocked Tsunoda into retirement on the opening lap, T-boned Albon out of the points late on and received a redundant five-second penalty that didn’t affect his position," he wrote. "While two of F1’s smaller teams were left to rue huge missed opportunities.

“Again in Japan, it was a short-lived recovery for Checo as he sent it into the rear of Kevin Magnussen at the Turn 11 hairpin and needlessly turned the Haas driver around, incurring another five-second penalty in the process.

“It was a move that was no doubt borne out of frustration at being in the fastest car and stuck for longer than anticipated behind Sunday’s slowest team, while being desperate to recover some ground. But it was also an utterly hopeless move for a driver who seems to have forgotten his race craft.

“The Magnussen move was unlike the Perez of old who has been good and committed on the brakes – but it was worryingly the same style he adopted in Singapore, which was already a talking point coming into the weekend.”

