Norris sets Red Bull TARGET after Japanese GP radio message

Sunday 24 September 2023 15:27

Lando Norris sent a big warning to Red Bull after he secured his fourth second-place of the season in Japan.

The Brit finished almost 20 seconds behind eventual race winner Max Verstappen but he was comfortably faster than the rest of the field, including his team-mate Oscar Piastri who scored his first F1 podium in third.

McLaren has made huge strides ever since their new car arrived in Austria, with Verstappen the only driver to outscore Norris since that race.

The 23-year-old Brit sent a rallying call to his team over the team radio as the Woking team set the champions firmly in their sights.

Norris: We're coming for Red Bull

Lando Norris and McLaren are mounting a late charge up both championships

On the team radio after the chequered flag, Norris said: “That’s how we do it. Congratulations guys.

"Incredible job all weekend and if I’m reading the TV right, Oscar P3. Incredible, well done everyone! Insane, double podium.

"Two of us up there – we're coming for Red Bull. Let’s keep up the work, incredible.

"Thank you to everyone in the factory, everyone here trackside. Love you all so much, thank you."

Norris moved ahead of fellow Brit George Russell in the standings thanks to his four second-places compared to the Mercedes driver's one third-place so far this season.

