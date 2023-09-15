Lauren Sneath

Friday 15 September 2023 10:57

Carlos Sainz has suggested an ‘inverted starting grid’ for the F1 sprint races as the Ferrari driver sought to liven up the performance on track.

There are six sprint races this season, with the next taking place at the Qatar Grand Prix in October.

The format this year involves an entire day dedicated to the Sprint, with Saturday morning spent on a miniature qualifying session before the race in the afternoon.

This was created in order to make the sport more exciting, but thanks to the dominance of Red Bull and Max Verstappen this year, sprint races often simply resemble a victory lap for a Red Bull driver with little time to involve team strategy or pit stops.

Turn the weekend on its head

Now, Sainz has suggested an alternative to the current starting grid, which follows the usual F1 rules of placing the fastest qualifier at the front and the slowest at the back, after a three-stage sprint ‘shootout’ session.

Red Bull have dominated the 2023 season

The Spaniard believes turning the grid on its head, and placing the slowest driver in P1, would help heat up the action.

He told the P1 Podcast: "Personally I would continue with the sprint races, I would do them with an inverted starting grid.

“The group would become more compact and those who are usually in the rear would give everything to win a few points.

“Think of Verstappen starting from the last square. In addition, a different show would be offered to the audience, compared to now that the sprint is a preview of Sunday's race."

