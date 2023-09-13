F1 world champion auctioning off 'HUGELY PERSONAL' grand prix memorabilia

Jay Winter

Wednesday 13 September 2023 22:57

Former Formula 1 world champion Nigel Mansell has admitted that his career memorabilia is still hugely personal to him despite putting many incredible items up for auction..

The 1992 World Champion is parting with a cherished collection of more than 300 items that have been housed in his Jersey museum.

Mansell hopes that these personal treasures will find new homes with collectors who appreciate their historical significance and personal connection to one of Formula 1's greatest champions.

"The collection is hugely personal to me," Mansell said.

"It is, in short, the material manifestation of the most significant moments of my career and it represents everything that I worked for from my teenage years through to the end of my racing career."

Mansell achieved nine victories out of 16 races in 1992

Purchase a piece of history

The auction, taking place online and hosted by Sotheby's, presents a one-of-a-kind opportunity for motorsport enthusiasts and collectors alike to own a piece of Mansell's racing history.

The items on offer encompass the essence of Mansell's remarkable journey through the world of motorsport.

Among the standout items are 32 racing helmets, each with its own unique story and significance.

These helmets served as both protective gear and symbols of identity for the racing legend throughout his career. One highlight is Mansell's "final F1 win helmet," which could potentially fetch up to £50,000.

The treasure trove of memorabilia extends to more than 200 trophies and awards. The collection includes coveted championship trophies and prestigious awards earned during Mansell's illustrious career.

The online auction, hosted by Sotheby's, is set to run from October 4th to October 11th, offering fans the opportunity to own a piece of motorsport history and celebrate the legacy of one of Formula 1's most iconic figures.

