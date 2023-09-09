Hamilton admits UNCERTAIN future as Mercedes director accused of sidelining driver and Alonso BLASTS world champions - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has admitted he is unsure how many years he has left in Formula 1.
F1 fans accuse Mercedes director of sidelining STRUGGLING driver
Andrew Shovlin, Mercedes' Trackside Engineering Director, has singled out Fernando Alonso as a notable contender while sidelining his teammate Lance Stroll.
Alonso claims LUCKY Hamilton and Verstappen 'never built anything' to win
Fernando Alonso has said that Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's recent achievements are down in large part to luck.
McLaren team principal HAILS Norris for radio outbursts
Andrea Stella has not denounced Lando Norris for his controversial radio conduct in recent races but has said his outbursts are “what champions do”.
Rosberg outlines VITAL thing Ferrari F1 boss Vasseur has to learn
Nico Rosberg is urging Fred Vasseur to learn Italian and claims it's 'a bit weird' that the Ferrari boss currently addresses his team in English.
