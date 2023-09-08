F1 News Today: Marko makes MASSIVE blunder as Verstappen reveals Red Bull demand and Hamilton makes contract admission

Chris Deeley

Friday 8 September 2023 05:57

Helmut Marko has sparked controversy after taking an inaccurate and harmful dig at Sergio Perez following a string of poor performances so far in 2023.

Verstappen DEMANDED Red Bull change policy just for him

Max Verstappen has revealed that his team bended the rules they've set for other drivers in order to allow him to have his own special helmet design.

Hamilton makes NEXT F1 contract admission just after signing new deal

In his quest for an eighth world championship, Lewis Hamilton has his eye on the future, already considering his next contract and confirming that he plans ‘to be here for a while'.

Norris blames SIGNIFICANT injury problem on F1 regulations

McLaren’s Lando Norris has revealed that he has been suffering with back pain as a result of Formula 1 regulations introduced at the start of the 2022 season.

Verstappen reveals SURPRISE feeling after breaking massive F1 record

Max Verstappen has admitted that he was pleasantly surprised that breaking Sebastian Vettel’s F1 consecutive win record was more fun than he thought it would be.

