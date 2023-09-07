Verstappen reveals SURPRISE feeling after breaking massive F1 record

Shay Rogers

Thursday 7 September 2023 20:57

Max Verstappen has admitted that he was pleasantly surprised that breaking Sebastian Vettel’s F1 consecutive win record was more fun than he thought it would be.

Starting from second on the grid at the Italian Grand Prix, the Dutchman had to work for the victory on Sunday after patiently waiting to put a move on Carlos Sainz for first place.

The result was ultimate satisfaction, and a new F1 record of 10 consecutive wins for a man spending his 2023 re-writing the record books.

Verstappen: I had to work for it

“I would never believed that was possible,” he told Sky Sports F1. “We had to work for it today and that made it definitely a lot more fun.

“I had to force him into a mistake and luckily it came at some point where he locked up and then I had better traction out of turn two.”

Following the overtake, Verstappen had a straightforward race by his own standards, before having to manage a small issue in the closing stages of the race.

The upcoming Singapore Grand Prix could be one of the biggest hurdles in his quest to win every remaining race this season, with a combination of weather, exhaustion and reliability all at play in the tough Asian climate.

Watch out for the Mercedes and McLaren drivers as the most likely to disrupt the Red Bull dominance at a track which favours cars that excel in high-downforce situations.

