Hamilton makes NEXT F1 contract admission just after signing new deal

Janice Kusters

Thursday 7 September 2023 18:57

In his quest for an eighth world championship, Lewis Hamilton has his eye on the future, already considering his next contract and confirming that he plans ‘to be here for a while'.

With Hamilton securing his place alongside George Russell at Mercedes for 2024 and 2025, the team doesn't have a driver locked in for 2026 when F1's new technical regulations are introduced. However, the door remains wide open for possible extensions.

Mercedes currently holds the second position in the constructors' championship, whilst Hamilton ranks fourth in the driver standings, trailing behind Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, and Fernando Alonso. Nevertheless, the veteran driver hasn't yet given up.

Even as Hamilton approaches his 40s by 2025, his hunger for an eighth championship, and potentially more, is evident. The seven-time world champion has hinted at a longer stay with Mercedes, possibly extending his contract into the new regulations.

When questioned by Sky Sports F1, Hamilton left no room for doubt about his aspirations, saying: "The goal within those two years is 100 per cent to be fighting and win a world championship. We are second in the constructors' championship right now and we want to dethrone those who are at the top. I have 100 per cent faith that we can do that.

"In terms of long-term, I'm thinking about my next contract - what that will look like, how long that will be. I plan to be here for a while.

"But it could change. I could come back next year and be like 'damn it'. Who knows? You never know where you are going to be in life but right now I'm very focused on staying positive every day. I know that's not easy for anyone.

"Staying fit and healthy and trying to find that balance of enjoying yourself and your work - balance with family life and all those sort of things. I think I've got a pretty decent balance right now. That's enabling me to really love what I'm doing."

Can Hamilton become the oldest-ever world champion?

Hamilton, at 35, currently ranks ninth among the oldest F1 world champions. The top three are Juan Manuel Fangio at 46, Giuseppe Farina at 43, and Jack Brabham at 40.

Hamilton won his first championship in 2008

If he secures another championship in 2024, 2025, or even 2026, he will climb considerably higher on the list.

To surpass Fangio's record, though, Hamilton would have to remain in the sport for much longer than that, aiming for a championship win in 2031. It would certainly be possible, considering the remarkable strides in fitness and technology that enable drivers to continually push the boundaries of what's achievable.

The real question revolves around Hamilton's aspirations for such a lengthy career. Having debuted in 2007, competing until 2031 would mark an incredible 24-year tenure in Formula 1, potentially surpassing the records of legendary figures like Fernando Alonso, Michael Schumacher, and Kimi Raikkonen for the longest active careers.

