Former F1 champ claims Leclerc under MORE pressure than Ferrari team-mate

Sam Cook

Friday 8 September 2023 06:57

F1 legend Emerson Fittipaldi has said that Charles Leclerc's seat at Ferrari is less secure than Carlos Sainz Jr's.

Sainz put in a brilliant performance at the Italian Grand Prix to claim pole position over Max Verstappen, before converting it into a third place finish on raceday, fending off Leclerc to secure the podium.

It was the Spaniard's first podium of the season, compared to Leclerc's three, but his consistent performances over the course of the season sees him ahead of the Monagasque driver in the drivers' championship.

READ MORE: Unstoppable Verstappen is a MAJOR PROBLEM for F1

The team has struggled overall in 2023, regressing in performance from challengers for race victories in 2022 to fighting for top five positions with a host of other teams this year.

In amongst that, however, Sainz has slowly but surely been putting in some very consistent performances, finishing inside the top six in nine of the 14 races so far, whilst Leclerc has only managed it six times.

"In my opinion, Leclerc is under more pressure than Sainz," two-time world champion Fittipaldi told Tuttosport.

"The Monegasque wants to achieve results that are not arriving, while the Spaniard seems to be more consistent in the race.

Hard to be a Ferrari driver?

The pressure on Ferrari has been immense this season, but Sainz has achieved some very consistent results

While both drivers' short-term future at Ferrari is certain, the team may look at other options if they produce a better car next season that isn't being converted into consistent podium-finishes.

The pressure on a Ferrari driver is enormous, particularly at Monza, and both were lucky to produce one of the best performances of the season in front of the Tifosi, to keep them hopeful that the team can turn it around.

It is unlikely that they will be able to challenge Red Bull and Max Verstappen for race wins between now and the end of the season, but their driver lineup is still one that is the envy of other teams.

Fittipaldi admits it is tough for Ferrari drivers, with the pressure being more than at any other team.

"A certain pressure can be created in the team and on a mental level it can make things more complicated for Leclerc. He must act with more calm, so he will make fewer mistakes."

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Albon reveals SECRET to his incredible defensive performances