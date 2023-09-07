Horner reveals ‘massive challenges’ facing Red Bull in 100% battle

George Brabner

Thursday 7 September 2023 19:57

Christian Horner has admitted that he believes Red Bull will face a greater number of challenges in the latter stages of the 2023 F1 season.

With 14 wins in 14 races, Red Bull have been the dominant force in 2023. In light of Max Verstappen’s record-breaking tenth consecutive Grand Prix victory at the Italian Grand Prix, the target on the team’s backs is greater now than ever.

But, with circuits set to suit Mercedes and Ferrari on the horizon, Horner has pointed towards a plethora of challenges that he believes Red Bull will soon have to overcome.

He told Sky Sports F1: "Formula 1 is the biggest team sport in the world and you need every member of that team doing their job and having their investment in this car, which they’ve done.

“I’m going to tell you exactly the same, that we’re taking it one race at a time. Singapore – street race, it can rain out there, it’s one of the toughest challenges on the calendar. We’ve got some massive challenges ahead of us between now and the end of the season and nine other teams that want to stop us.”

Was Monza a sign of things to come?

Despite all of Ferrari's efforts at Monza, Red Bull still prevailed

As shown by the challenge posed to the team by Ferrari in Monza, Red Bull are not totally clear of the competition at the front of the field.

After taking pole position on Saturday, Carlos Sainz was able to hold off Verstappen for 14 laps of the Italian Grand Prix – Red Bull’s straight-line speed advantage not so obvious against the Spaniard – whilst Sergio Perez was locked in extensive battles with George Russell and Charles Leclerc.

Whilst Red Bull were able to secure their sixth one-two of the season come to the fall of the chequered flag, Horner explained that victory didn’t come as easily as the Austrian squad had hoped.

“We had to do it the hard way. The Ferraris were quick [on Sunday] and we saw that in qualifying [on Saturday]. Carlos was defending like his life depended on it,” he said.

“Carlos was very robust, he was a little late at times, he moved a bit. Look, he’s driving a Ferrari at Monza. He’s going to defend for his life. So, we kind of expected it. When both guys managed to get down the inside, they managed to make that move stick. It was on the limit, it was great racing. For us, a win here is massive.”

With eight races remaining in the season, Red Bull are 310 points clear of second place in the constructors’ championship.

