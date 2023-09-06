Andretti insists 'BIG THINGS' in store as F1 grid rumours swirl

Lauren Sneath

Wednesday 6 September 2023 16:08

Andretti Autosport has announced a rebrand to become Andretti Global as CEO Michael Andretti hinted at 'big things in store' for the team.

The American firm, which hopes to field an F1 team in the future, has taken on the branding of its parent company as part of a ‘major rebranding initiative’.

The organisation has attempted to join the grid as an eleventh team, which was dismissed as an idea by the current competitors.

It has also been suggested that Andretti could buy Alpine from Renault, should it wish to sell up.

As well as the name change, the organisation has altered its logo from the original shield design to the Andretti Global logo of the parent firm.

A statement from the organisation read: "As a brand that is built on a foundation of racing excellence, the new Andretti Global name will unite all aspects of the organisation under a single identity, more closely aligning with the team’s already-established legacy."

Andretti: Big things are coming

Andretti, the company chairman and CEO, called the move a ‘major milestone in our team’s journey’.

He explained: “I’m proud of what Andretti Autosport has accomplished over the years, and all the memories that have come with so many special moments.

“Just as proud as I am of our past, I’m equally excited about our future. As we continue to expand and build a global racing institution, our goal is to be engrained in the culture of our fans, teams and partners.

“This rebrand is a major milestone in our team’s journey, but we are only getting started. We are determined to achieve success and confident that there are big things in store for Andretti Global.”

