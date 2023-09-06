Young F1 fan has ADORABLE reaction after meeting world champion

Lauren Sneath

Wednesday 6 September 2023 22:59

Mercedes have taken to social media to share an adorable interaction between Lewis Hamilton and a young fan excited to meet the F1 legend.

The seven-time world champion has a huge and dedicated fanbase, with people travelling from far and wide to wish him well and ask for his autograph at race weekends.

One such lucky fan met the Mercedes driver at the Monza circuit over the Italian Grand Prix weekend, and the team documented his exchange with the star.

Mercedes captioned the post: “And they say never meet your heroes…” as the fan was enraptured by meeting Hamilton.

Pure joy for young Hamilton fan

Fans on social media loved to see the boy, dressed in Mercedes merchandise, have the time of his life as he spoke to and even hugged the driver.

“This joy made my day,” one follower commented on the photo. “A moment to treasure forever,” wrote another.

Hamilton recorded a P6 finish at Monza, one place behind Mercedes team-mate George Russell in fifth.

The silver Arrows currently find themselves second in the constructors' championship, some 310 points behind runaway leaders Red Bull and 45 points clear of Ferrari in third.

