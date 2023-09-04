F1 News Today: Ricciardo return date REVEALED as Verstappen reacts to Monza boos and Hamilton apologises

Dan Ripley

Monday 4 September 2023 05:57

Daniel Ricciardo is expected to return to AlphaTauri for the Asian portion of the Formula 1 season, according to Sky Sports F1’s Ted Kravitz, despite Liam Lawson’s solid performances.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen reacts to Monza BOOS as reigning champion given tough time by Tifosi

Max Verstappen has insisted he was not fazed by the jeers directed at him throughout the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton APOLOGISES to Piastri after Monza collision

Lewis Hamilton has apologised to Oscar Piastri after causing a collision between the pair during the Italian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Vasseur claims Ferrari podium at Monza was NOT a success

Carlos Sainz's first podium of 2023 is not a success, according to Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur.

➡️ READ MORE

'The Rosberg Curse has won the Italian Grand Prix' - F1 Twitter's best Monza memes

Before the 2023 Italian Grand Prix kicked off, Ferrari fans knew their team was jinxed.

➡️ READ MORE