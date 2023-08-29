Horner bemoans UNLUCKY Perez penalty after 'great call'

Luis Raya

Christian Horner has lamented the five-second penalty that Perez received during his last pit stop before the red flag, which cost him the podium in the Dutch Grand Prix.

The Mexican driver had a strong start to the race, switching to intermediates as early as the second lap and taking the lead after Max Verstappen's pit stop. However, his race took a turn when his team-mate executed an undercut on him laps later.

Things worsened when heavy rain began from lap 63 onwards, which led to Perez going off the track and losing his position to Fernando Alonso.

The Mexican driver pitted to switch to wet tires just before the red flag, but he exceeded the pit lane speed limit while entering after brushing the wall, resulting in a five-second penalty. When the race resumed, he wasn't able to open up a sufficient gap on Pierre Gasly to negate the penalty, and he dropped to P4.

Horner lamented what happened on his social media channels, claiming that Perez deserved the podium.

"@schecoperez also deserved to be on the podium today. He made a great first call to get on the inters and made great gains, but was then desperately unlucky to get the 5 second penalty as it looks like he did it coming in at the red flag after damage," he said on his Instagram account.

Uncertain future for Perez beyond 2024

The Mexican driver has a contract with Red Bull until 2024, but his continued presence with the team beyond the next season is not assured.

Perez started the season strongly, securing two victories in the first four rounds and earning two pole positions early in the year. However, his performance declined as the races went on, never coming close to Verstappen's level in both races and qualifying.

His weak performances on Saturdays, where he has missed the Q3 session six times, have forced him to make comebacks on Sundays to salvage his weekends. With a car as dominant as the Red Bull, many believe that the Mexican driver should consistently finish on the podium at the very least.

