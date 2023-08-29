Perez admits being 'not sure' about Red Bull strategy after Zandvoort frustration

Lauren Sneath

Sergio Perez has admitted that he is ‘not sure’ why Max Verstappen was stopped before him in the Dutch Grand Prix, which was won by the reigning world champion after Perez led part of the race.

The Mexican driver finished in P4, despite leading the pack for a section of the race. He said afterwards that he felt he was ‘very unlucky’ during the race, which was eventually won by Verstappen.

He also was handed five-second penalty by the FIA after exceeding the speed limit in the pit lane leading him to to settle for fourth place behind Alpine’s Pierre Gasly.

When it came down to strategy, Verstappen’s team’s choice to pit the Dutchman came out on top, and able to speed past Perez later on in the race.

Perez: I'm sure the team did the right thing

At one point during the race, Perez even enquired over the team radio as to whether Verstappen had undercut him with his pit stop.

Afterwards, Perez was keen to find out what had happened to turn his race upside-down, though he said he felt sure that the team ‘did the right thing’ when it came to pit stops.

He told Sky Sports Italia: “It was such a shame what happened with the penalty. I was very unlucky. I’m not sure why Max stopped before me, but the team definitely has a bigger picture of the race; we will talk after, but I’m sure they did the right thing.

“We’re a team, and we aim to have both cars at the top; I don’t think my car is different from Max’s.”

