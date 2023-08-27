F1 2023 Dutch Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Chris Deeley

Sunday 27 August 2023 13:16

Max Verstappen will start his home grand prix on pole position on Sunday, having demolished the field once again to set the fastest time in qualifying.

The championship leader is joined on the front row by the impressive McLaren of Lando Norris, who continued his pre-break good form with a set of rapid times on Saturday.

The pair's sister cars will start in the same formation three rows back, with Sergio Perez only managing seventh place and Oscar Piastri alongside him in eighth.

Kevin Magnussen will start from the pits after a power unit change, adding insult to injury after he could only qualify 18th thanks to a crash in the first part of qualifying.

Tsunoda's Hamilton penalty

Yuki Tsunoda also picked up a penalty heading into the race, although his was for a separate incident – getting called up for impeding Lewis Hamilton, in a session where the seven-time world champion could only qualify in 13th place.

That penalty puts Tsunoda back in 17th, ahead of only Valtteri Bottas and F1 debutant Liam Lawson.

Hamilton's team-mate George Russell suffered no such misfortune though, coming through with an excellent lap at the death to put his Mercedes third, just ahead of Alex Albon's Williams.