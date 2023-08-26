Albon risks WRATH of Dutch fans after unpopular jibe

Janice Kusters

Saturday 26 August 2023 22:57

While a lot of drivers have been raving about the Dutch treat, Alex Albon has let it slip that he doesn't particularly care for stroopwafels.

As Zandvoort stands out as a relatively recent addition to the racing calendar, the Dutch are eager to infuse each race with a touch of their culture, evident in activities like clog-painting and the recurring presence of a fresh stroopwafel stand.

During his interview with Viaplay, Albon was asked what he liked most about the Netherlands. The interviewer followed this up with, "How about stroopwafels?" Understandable suggestion, considering several drivers have openly confessed they have become rather fond of the treat.

During the same broadcast, Yuki Tsunoda went as far as revealing that he indulged in "a lot" of stroopwafels the previous year. Albon couldn't relate, he confessed with a sheepish grin, “Ok this is very bad, I will offend a lot of Dutch people, but I don't think stroopwafels are that good”

When the interviewer mentioned that he had witnessed Albon enjoying a stroopwafel just a few hours earlier, Albon chuckled, “I did, and that's what made me think. I ate it and thought... mhhh (shakes head) - and they were telling me: ‘Oh it's fresh,’ but I think a waffle is better than a stroopwafel.”

Stroopwafels, Daniel Ricciardo, and a fractured weekend in Zandvoort

Stroopwafels, a delightful confection crafted from a duo of delicate waffle layers filled with syrupy caramel, are being handed out to Formula 1 drivers throughout the entire weekend.

Daniel Ricciardo is very firmly in the loves stroopwafels camp, as he has been seen enjoying them in previous years and even used them to test out the steep bankings at Zandvoort in 2021, rolling the snack down the tarmac on his track walk.

Having acquired one on Thursday, Ricciardo mentioned that he intended to save it until after the race on Sunday.

It appears that the Australian now has the freedom to indulge in as many stroopwafels as he desires, as he is unable to participate in the remainder of the race weekend in Zandvoort after he suffered a fracture in his left hand during a crash in FP2.

