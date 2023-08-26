Wolff names DISASTER that affected Hamilton's qualifying at Zandvoort

Anna Malyon

Saturday 26 August 2023 18:57

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has described the incident of Lewis Hamilton being impeded as a "disaster" for the British driver's qualifying session.

Hamilton's qualifying session ended on a disappointing note as he secured P13, having executed his final flying lap a single lap too early, which prevented him from advancing into Q3 on a drying track.

However, Wolff has put Hamilton not progressing into Q3 down to him being impeded, by Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll, during the qualifying sessions.

“It’s a shame because the pace was there all weekend, and we would’ve had two cars competing right at the front,” Wolff said to Sky Sports after qualifying. “Overall, the session a mixture between maybe being too close to Norris, but that’s not the main thing.

“The impeding is just a disaster in Q2, and I think on his quickest lap, he was impeded by Tsunoda going into the final straight and that cost the position.”

Both Tsunoda and Stroll have been called to the stewards, as well as Hamilton, after accusations of them holding the Mercedes driver up.

Optimism for Mercedes

Despite disaster for Hamilton, there still seems to be hope for his Mercedes teammate George Russell who qualified on the front row for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Russell remained relatively quiet throughout the qualifying sessions, yet his impact was felt during the closing moments of Q3, where he surged ahead to secure an impressive third position.

George Russell qualified P3 for the Dutch Grand Prix

The consequences of Hamilton's visit to the stewards are still pending, but there's a glimmer of hope for the Mercedes team.

Despite the setback, Mercedes are determined to rally against their competitors in the upcoming Sunday Grand Prix.

