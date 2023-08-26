Hamilton could match F1 RECORD achieved by only two other drivers at Dutch Grand Prix

Michael Clarke

Saturday 26 August 2023

Lewis Hamilton is gearing up for his 323rd Formula 1 race start this weekend, surpassing Rubens Barrichello and securing the third spot on the all-time list.

Only Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen have more race starts than the Mercedes driver who is in his 17th season of F1.

Alonso has recorded the most race starts ever and will begin his 368th F1 race in Zandvoort this weekend with Aston Martin.

For the British Driver to be ranked second in the all-time list he would have to surpass Kimi Raikkonen’s total of 349 race starts.

Record-breaking Hamilton

Hamilton would have to race into next season to reach second on the all-time list

If Hamilton would want to achieve this, the 38-year-old would have to race at least into next season to make up the deficit.

Hamilton currently has not signed a new deal with Mercedes to fill the hotly contested seat for the 2024 race year.

Fellow Brit Jenson Button, Michael Schumacher, Felipe Massa, Sebastian Vettel, Riccardo Patrese and Jarno Trulli complete the list of top 10 drivers to have started the most F1 races.

Hamilton currently holds the grands prix win record of 103 races, but has previously said that with the dominance of Red Bull and Max Verstappen that high tally could be chased down.

The Dutch driver goes into this weekend with the chance to break the record of most consecutive wins in a F1 season with a possibility that his home grand prix could be a ninth straight victory for him.

The record for most consecutive wins has been held by Sebastian Vettel since 2013.

Stats curated by Sundaram Ramaswami.

