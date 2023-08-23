Marko makes 'old man' claim in Red Bull EXIT plan

Tyler Foster

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has stated that he will remain involved in Formula 1 until he is no longer 'mentally and physically' able to, insisting that he doesn't feel like 'an old man'.

Since 2005, Marko has been officially considered as an advisor to the Red Bull Racing programme, with responsibilities also extending to AlphaTauri. The Austrian has played a vital role in the team’s development, while keeping a watchful eye over their vast stable of junior drivers.

The Red Bull team are currently experiencing another era of dominance similar to that between 2010 and 2013. Yet for Marko, this only furthers his enthusiasm to remain involved in the Red Bull set-up.

Speaking to Motorsport Magazin.com, he explained that he signed a new contract despite not knowing what his official role was within the team.

"I've only recently had a contract and there's no title in it," the 80-year-old said.

He added: "As long as I'm mentally and physically fit, and I'm fascinated and enthusiastic about it, and as long as those responsible give me the chance to continue here, I'll do it too. I don't feel like an old man limping along. As long as I can make a positive contribution, that's the important thing."

New management for Marko

The Red Bull family are without their founder Dietrich Mateschitz, who passed away in October 2022

Following the death of Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz in late-2022, Marko found himself with a different boss than in his previous 17 years with the organisation.

He now reports directly to Oliver Mintzlaff, the new CEO of corporate projects and new investments of Red Bull.

"We have the flexibility to make quick decisions, which means we don't have a large board behind us, where it's much more difficult," he said.

"After Mr. Mateschitz's death, it wasn't entirely clear what to do next, but that's in the meantime settled and we have that freedom and quick decision-making that we had when Mateschitz was alive."

