F1 team due to give SECOND CHANCE to young driver

Sam Cook

Sunday 20 August 2023 21:57

Alfa Romeo F1 team have decided to give F2 championship leader Theo Pourchaire another opportunity to impress.

Having driven for the team in free practice one at Austin last year, the talented 20-year-old Frenchman hasn't been in an F1 car since the rookie tests last November.

Now, he's being given a second chance to impress the team following some exceptional performances in F2 this season.

READ MORE: F1 Team Principals: Who are the men in charge in 2023?

Speaking to AutoHebdo, Pourchaire expressed his delight at being given this opportunity.

"It will be after Monza when there will be no F2 for quite a while. It will allow me to discover new circuits and gain more experience in Formula 1. I can't wait!”

F1 seat only a matter of time?

Pourchaire is Alfa Romeo's reserve driver

A member of the Sauber academy, Pourchaire has been in great form in the F2 championship, winning one feature race and providing some consistent performances to lead the championship by 12 points going into the final three rounds of the season.

Having been fully focused on F2 this season, the break after Monza before the season finale in November gives him plenty of time to try his hand at F1.

It is unclear just yet which races he will take part in, but F1 rules state that, as Alfa Romeo's reserve driver, Pourchaire must take part in at least two sessions before the end of the season to carry out EL1s, which are reserved for rookies.

He was unlucky last season in that Zhou Guanyu was a rookie and therefore could carry out the EL1s himself.

If Pourchaire impresses, a full-time seat in F1 could be on the horizon for the young Frenchman.

READ MORE: F1 drivers out of contract: Hamilton heads select group