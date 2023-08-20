Gasly takes part in F1 SPEED TEST during summer break

Jenny Craig

Sunday 20 August 2023 12:57

Gasly brushes up on his reaction skills while on holiday with his model girlfriend, Francisca Gomes and friends.

The Alpine F1 driver made his long anticipated return to Instagram this week and posted a wholesome selection of photos to show his fans how life has been out of the cockpit.

Although there's many photos of the Frenchman relaxing and enjoying boat trips, he hasn't neglected his training.

One of the videos on the post shows him with his reaction speed test while at a scenic table with friends.

Pierre Gasly on holiday with friends and girlfriend

Following Alpine's most recent restructure, the team will be hoping for a better second half to the season.

Last time out in Spa, Gasly picked up a Sprint Race podium for the team, his first as an Alpine driver.

The team currently stand sixth in the constructors' championship, quite a way behind McLaren, who have found an upturn in pace since their upgrades which arrived in Austria.

