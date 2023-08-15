F1 star labels 2023 as his most UNLUCKY season yet

Luis Raya

Tuesday 15 August 2023 14:27 - Updated: 15:29

Pierre Gasly has described the start of his debut season with Alpine as the unluckiest he has experienced in Formula 1 to date.

After a brief stint with Red Bull, Pierre Gasly made a comeback at AlphaTauri, securing two podiums and an incredible victory at the 2020 Italian Grand Prix, solidifying his position as one of the future stars of Formula 1.

The 27-year-old Frenchman joined Alpine in 2023 with the aim of advancing his sporting career. However, after 12 races, he has only managed to accumulate 22 points, placing him 12th in the standings.

Gasly's season has been characterised by turbulence, featuring incidents, clashes, and internal team dynamics. Notably, Gasly and Ocon have come into contact twice on the track.

Additionally, Alpine currently stands in sixth place in the constructors' championship, a regression from their fourth-place finish in 2022 after being surpassed by both McLaren and Aston Martin.

READ MORE: Former F1 driver SAVAGES Permane and Szafnauer after Alpine sackings

It hasn't been the dream start to the season for Gasly

“I think it’s been quite tricky for many different reasons. I think, overall, we’ve been probably the most unlucky I’ve been in Formula 1 compared to all other seasons. There were a couple of missed opportunities, which had like a sort of snowball effect and a pretty big impact on the final results. So obviously, it doesn’t reflect, the full potential of the package. But, on the other side, we haven’t been as competitive as what we had targeted at the start of the year", Gasly said, reported by Motorsport.com.

Gasly, optimistic about the second half of the season

Despite things not having been easy, both on and off the track, amid the team's internal restructuring, Gasly remains optimistic looking towards the second half of the season, with the anticipated improvements set to play a significant role.

“It would be a lie to say that we matched the expectations. But we still have half a year to go and there’s still quite a lot of stuff in the pipeline in terms of developments. It’s not going to turn the full season around, but I’m definitely hopeful that we can show a better form in the second part of the year”, added the Frenchman.

READ MORE: Alpine issue SAVAGE reasoning behind high-profile F1 sackings