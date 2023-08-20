Alonso admits he would STEAL one thing from F1 world champion

Matthew Hobkinson

Sunday 20 August 2023 09:12

Fernando Alonso has revealed that he would like to 'steal' Jenson Button's ability to understand a Formula 1 track during challenging weather conditions.

At the age of 42, there isn't much that Alonso hasn't done behind the wheel of an F1 car.

The veteran of the sport has put the majority of the grid to shame at the halfway stage of the season, with six podiums to his name from the opening 12 races.

Yet Alonso is all too aware that he cannot be the best at every single aspect of racing. Whether it be tyre management, overtaking, defending, cornering, or anything else that a driver has to get their head around – everyone has their particular strengths and weaknesses in the car.

And in a video shared on Aston Martin's social media, alongside former F1 driver Pedro de la Rosa, Alonso was asked which ability he would 'steal' from a past or present driver,

"I will take from Button, from Jenson," he replied. "The way of reading the weather conditions and [understanding] how the track evolves in damp conditions."

Join us at the Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% bar with @alo_oficial and @PedrodelaRosa1, as they answer your questions and share some road trip memories in the next episode of A PITSTOP WITH… pic.twitter.com/QDcUD74S8Z — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) August 18, 2023

De la Rosa meanwhile paid his compatriot a compliment after he said: "From him [Alonso], I would like to have his entry speed into a corner."

Alonso's return to the podium

Despite a rip-roaring start to the season that saw Alonso claim a top three finish on six occasions in the first eight races, things took a downward turn heading into the summer break.

The Spaniard failed to take part in the champagne celebrations for the final four races, recording two P5 finishes, a P7 and a P9 along the way.

The drop in results coincides with the likes of McLaren managing to get the best out of their car, as Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have shown their competitiveness in the upgraded MCL60.

Alonso will therefore be hoping that Aston Martin can keep pace with their F1 rivals as he looks to reclaim his spot on the podium in plenty more races to come.

