Russell reveals METEORIC F1 rise came after 'fortunate' Mercedes moment

George Russell has revealed that if he had not been 'fortunate enough' to be picked up by Mercedes in 2016, his dreams of becoming a Formula 1 driver might never have materialised.

Russell has fast become a staple name on the F1 grid. After impressing at Williams, the man from King's Lynn went on to replace Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes in 2022.

Racing alongside a seven-time world champion would be an intimidating experience for any driver, yet Russell kept calm under pressure and even managed to outscore Lewis Hamilton in his first season at Mercedes.

That year the 25-year-old would win his first ever F1 race at the Brazilian Grand Prix, but Russell is all too aware that none of this would have been possible if the Silver Arrows didn't take a chance on him seven years ago.

Russell grateful for Mercedes chance

George Russell claimed his maiden victory in F1 at the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2022

“I got into Formula 1 by starting go karting when I was seven years old,” he told Mercedes’ official YouTube channel.

“I started on a national level and I raced in the UK for about five or six years. I then moved into Formula 4 when I was sixteen years old, in the UK, with a team called Lanan Racing.

“And then [from] Formula 4, Formula 3, Formula 2, I was fortunate enough to be picked up by Mercedes back in 2016 – who basically gave me my chance to get where I am today. And here we are, 2023!”

