F1 team principal reveals the ONE thing that could kill any team's season

Luis Raya

Friday 11 August 2023 14:57

Andrea Stella has indicated his satisfaction with how McLaren is managing the season, with a focused vision and consistency, without getting carried away by emotions.

The Woking-based team's tough start to the season, wrestling with an MCL60 that had no speed, didn't bring their morale down.

Stella has pointed out that the team has been able to pull through thanks to its vision of hard work and discipline, introducing progressive upgrades to its car that eventually have translated into remarkable results.

"The first thing we said internally was, ‘Let's stay calm. No fluctuations from an emotional point of view, no highs and lows.’ If you let dysfunctional emotions take over, you can get carried away, even if you are an F1 team", said the 52-year-old Italian in an interview published by McLaren.

Stella: We are working on an evolution

McLaren has transitioned from languishing in the doldrums at the start of the season to now being on par with Mercedes, Ferrari, and Aston Martin.

This accomplishment is a notable achievement, a tribute to extensive hard work, and the Italian hinted at upgrades following the summer break.

"We are working on an evolution of these concepts for after the summer break. There will be another round of bodywork and floor changes. We still have to complete it. We have a few more days of work, but if we are successful, then we will certainly try to bring it to one of the Grand Prix shortly after the vacation break", he told the press.

McLaren will be looking to solidify their position as the second-best team after the summer break, having shot up the timesheets in recent races.

