Mercedes hide SEVERAL jokes in sensational summer break post

Mercedes may have shown gradual improvement on the track in recent months, but there are signs that away from the circuit, they may have taken their eye off the ball.

A summer break mishap or masterpiece filled with Easter Eggs? At first glance, the scene suggests the graphic designer was in a hurry to kick off their summer vacation when posting a summer break post on to the team's Twitter account.

The caption hints at an unsaved design, accompanied by what appears to be a screenshot of the incomplete Photoshop project.

The @MercedesAMGF1 Twitter caption reads, “Designer forgot to hit save on this before going on holiday, so it's all we've got. Just post it anyway, thanks!”

In actuality, the 'uncompleted design' is riddled with hidden gems – a fact that fans were thrilled to uncover.

The Easter Egg Hunt

{inlineimage[https://sportsbase.io/images/gpfans/copy_620x348/e05a55ed8dc006dfc87f29d16e333d165e927c5c.jpg][Both drivers were heavily featured among easter eggs][2]}

Both drivers were heavily featured among easter eggs

On the quest to capture them all? GPFans has documented as many as we could uncover!

Positioned on the upper right-hand side, the initial hidden surprise is a slider marked with the digits "247," symbolizing their existing tally of constructor championship points. In the graph immediately following, they indicate the points gathered across the previous four races: Austria (11), Great Britain (25), Hungary (20), and Belgium (24).

Another notable hidden gem lies in the font choice, aptly named "Hamilton Sans," along with the size (44 pt), cleverly alluding to Lewis Hamilton's driver number.

Keeping in line with the Stevenage native's number, the opacity is tuned to 44 per cent. George Russell was not overlooked, though! The fill is at 63 per cent in a nod to Russell's number. Yet another reference is made to the driver numbers in the bottom left, encapsulated within the design's 63.44 per cent zoom.

Designer forgot to hit save on this before going on holiday, so it's all we've got.



Just post it anyway, thanks! pic.twitter.com/BUGJhanswY — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) August 7, 2023

Making its mark at the bottom right is the notorious strat 7, a term repeatedly uttered by Peter (Bono) Bonnington. Adding to its fame is a leaked image of Mercedes Engine settings from 2018, revealing "Strat 7 Race Low SOC (0.00)."

The initial tab is dedicated to the team, followed by Toto, George, Lewis, and Mick, reinforcing the priority of the team within Mercedes.

Seamlessly integrated into the design, the number 104 serves as both the name of an image and a representation of the seven times world champion's exceptional 104 pole positions, his most recent achieved in Hungary.

Another hidden surprise lies within the depiction of Hamilton gesturing towards a faded-out tyre, a playful reference to the viral radio message, 'Bono my tyres are gone,' a phrase that gained fame over the years when Hamilton would be concerned with tyre wear, only to then keep pumping in quick lap times.

And finally, not to be overlooked, there's Hamilton's layer, comprising seven duplicates as a nod to his seven world championships.

