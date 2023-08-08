Russell fumes at 'missed opportunities' after struggling with Mercedes car

Joe Ellis

Tuesday 8 August 2023 07:42

George Russell has shown his frustration at 'missed opportunities' that have cost him considerable points in the championship.

Notably, Russell had a strong showing at Albert Park before an engine failure and he was running well in Monaco until the rain hit and caused havoc.

Lewis Hamilton has since found another notch of form and is streaking clear of his Mercedes team-mate in the drivers' standings, pursuing Fernando Alonso for third.

Russell knows that he could have had a lot more points than he currently has but insisted the discoveries of the first half of the year lay a good platform for after the summer break.

Russell: We've got some ideas

Hitting the wall in Canada didn't help George Russell's momentum

“Season of two halves. First six races I was super happy with my own personal performance, I was really strong," Russell said, per the official F1 website.

“Definitely some missed opportunities. Just from the failure in Melbourne and Monaco, the small mistake could’ve been a podium. And Silverstone, the safety car, just little things went against me.

“Then it swung around recently, struggling with the car. We’ve got some ideas why that is. We pursued a set-up direction, and this weekend validated it was the wrong way.

“That leaves me with a bit of confidence that we can turn it around in the second half of the year. But, like I said, eyes on Red Bull, we want to win a race this year, and we are still pushing like hell to achieve that.”

